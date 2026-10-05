Everything Nathan Robinson Said Ahead of Tennessee vs. Arkansas
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Nathan Robinson waited weeks to contribute again. When Tennessee needed a fourth-down stop against Auburn, he helped deliver one.
The defensive lineman returned from injury in the Volunteers’ 24–14 victory Saturday, teaming with Jeremiah Telander to stop a pivotal fourth-and-one run in the fourth quarter. For Robinson, the moment carried meaning beyond the scoreboard.
“It was a blessing,” Robinson said. “It was frustrating not being out there those previous two weeks.”
He credited his faith for helping him through the recovery process. Getting another opportunity to contribute, and taking advantage of it, brought a sense of relief.
From All Fours to a Fourth-Down Stop
Robinson’s biggest moment required a quick adjustment.
With Auburn bringing an extra tackle into the formation, Robinson anticipated a quarterback sneak. He dropped into a four-point stance, preparing to attack low.
Then the play changed.
“I see him open his hips, toss it, and I’m like, ‘Oh crap, I’m in all fours still,’” Robinson said.
Fortunately for Tennessee, Robinson recovered his footing and pursued the ball.
“Luckily, I was able to keep my feet and spring out of that and go chase it down,” he said.
Robinson and Telander held Auburn running back Omar Mabson II to no gain at the Tigers’ 24-yard line. Tennessee took possession, and DeSean Bishop scored five plays later to extend the lead to 24–14.
Asked whether the pursuit reminded him of his linebacker days, Robinson agreed. Those instincts proved useful when Tennessee needed them.
Arkansas Brings Another Physical Test
The celebration now gives way to preparation.
Robinson said Tennessee had primarily been reviewing the Auburn game when he spoke, but Arkansas’ identity was already clear.
“They’re going to be physical,” he said. “That’s their brand.”
The setting adds another challenge. Tennessee has lost its last four games in Fayetteville, with its most recent victory there coming in 2001.
Robinson acknowledged that history while sharing a different perspective from the coaching staff.
“He said this team has never lost there,” Robinson recalled.
That message keeps the focus on the opportunity facing this group rather than results from previous seasons.
“We’re expecting their best,” Robinson said. “We look forward to it.”
Against Auburn, Robinson’s return gave Tennessee a timely contribution up front. Against Arkansas, the challenge becomes doing it again on the road, in a hostile environment, against an opponent whose physical approach demands a response.
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Josh Greer is a sports journalist and educator from Paris, Tennessee, whose passion for sports has shaped a career spanning coaching, higher education, and sports media. Before entering journalism, Greer spent time as a Tennessee high school football coach and was part of two state championship-winning teams. His passion for sports eventually led him to higher education, where he spent more than a decade teaching sport management and providing students with hands-on experiences at major sporting events, including national championships, Super Bowls, and NFL Drafts. Greer brings a unique combination of coaching, teaching, and sports industry experience to his journalism. He takes pride in covering the stories, people, and trends shaping sports, with a particular interest in collegiate athletics.Follow JSGreer731