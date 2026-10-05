Everything Nathan Robinson Said Ahead of Tennessee vs. Arkansas

Nathan Robinson waited weeks to contribute again. When Tennessee needed a fourth-down stop against Auburn, he helped deliver one.

The defensive lineman returned from injury in the Volunteers’ 24–14 victory Saturday, teaming with Jeremiah Telander to stop a pivotal fourth-and-one run in the fourth quarter. For Robinson, the moment carried meaning beyond the scoreboard.

“It was a blessing,” Robinson said. “It was frustrating not being out there those previous two weeks.”

He credited his faith for helping him through the recovery process. Getting another opportunity to contribute, and taking advantage of it, brought a sense of relief.

I got to interview defensive lineman Nathan Robinson (@Nathan_R_19) today & I had to share this.



We talked about how his faith keeps him grounded.

"My goal is in everything I do to glorify the Lord."



Catch more of Robinson's story coming up Saturday on Volunteer Gameday. #Vols pic.twitter.com/lZ4mWV8niH — Rylee Robinson (@ryleerobinsontv) September 16, 2025

From All Fours to a Fourth-Down Stop

Robinson’s biggest moment required a quick adjustment.

With Auburn bringing an extra tackle into the formation, Robinson anticipated a quarterback sneak. He dropped into a four-point stance, preparing to attack low.

Then the play changed.

“I see him open his hips, toss it, and I’m like, ‘Oh crap, I’m in all fours still,’” Robinson said.

Fortunately for Tennessee, Robinson recovered his footing and pursued the ball.

“Luckily, I was able to keep my feet and spring out of that and go chase it down,” he said.

Robinson and Telander held Auburn running back Omar Mabson II to no gain at the Tigers’ 24-yard line. Tennessee took possession, and DeSean Bishop scored five plays later to extend the lead to 24–14.

Asked whether the pursuit reminded him of his linebacker days, Robinson agreed. Those instincts proved useful when Tennessee needed them.

Nathan Robinson's injury status ahead of Tennessee vs. Auburn.



Take a look:https://t.co/21uEUvIU9J pic.twitter.com/oC6a6laG2x — Tennessee Volunteers on SI (@VolsOnSI) October 1, 2026

Arkansas Brings Another Physical Test

The celebration now gives way to preparation.

Robinson said Tennessee had primarily been reviewing the Auburn game when he spoke, but Arkansas’ identity was already clear.

“They’re going to be physical,” he said. “That’s their brand.”

The setting adds another challenge. Tennessee has lost its last four games in Fayetteville, with its most recent victory there coming in 2001.

Robinson acknowledged that history while sharing a different perspective from the coaching staff.

“He said this team has never lost there,” Robinson recalled.

That message keeps the focus on the opportunity facing this group rather than results from previous seasons.

A massive play in the game today is the 4th & 1 stop by the Vols defense. A lot of praise for #19 DT Nathan Robinson knifing into the backfield here.



But that never happens without #7 Arion Carter doing a perfect damn job at setting the edge. It forces the RB to cut it back… pic.twitter.com/5RVlHzSZrP — Jordan Moore (@jordanmoore_21) October 4, 2026

“We’re expecting their best,” Robinson said. “We look forward to it.”

Against Auburn, Robinson’s return gave Tennessee a timely contribution up front. Against Arkansas, the challenge becomes doing it again on the road, in a hostile environment, against an opponent whose physical approach demands a response.

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