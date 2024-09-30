Tennessee vs Arkansas Betting Odds: Point Spread Climbing for Volunteers
An updated look at the betting odds for Tennessee vs Arkansas this weekend following week five action.
After the bye week, Tennessee is now shifting their focus towards their game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Arkansas is coming off of a tough loss against the Texas A&M Aggies by a final score of 21-17. Despite the loss, Sam Pittman has his program playing better football than many expected them to leading into the season and it has made this matchup a bit more interesting.
Last week, Tennessee opened as an 11-point favorite over Arkansas. The game is on the road so that certainly has an impact on the betting spread, but week five action did not do any favors for Arkansas. The line has since moved and Tennessee is becoming a bigger favorite as this matchup starts to creep in.
Tennessee vs Arkansas Betting Odds:
According to Draft Kings, Tennessee is now a 13.5-point favorite over Arkansas. The over/under for the game is currently set at 60 as well. So right now it looks like people are expecting a high scoring football game and for the Volunteers to pick up another big conference win this weekend.
Tennessee vs Arkansas is set to kickoff at 7:30 PM ET this weekend. The next week Tennessee will play Florida before they then play host to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.