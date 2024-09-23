Tennessee vs Arkansas Kickoff Time Announced
The kickoff time for Tennessee vs Arkansas during week six has been announced.
The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off of an impressive win against the Oklahoma Sooners on the road as they walked out of Norman with another win to maintain their perfect season. Tennessee now enters the bye week and will begin to prepare for Arkansas and a kickoff time for that game has been announced. On Monday, ESPN announced that the game will be played at 7 PM or 7:30 PM and either on ABC or ESPN.
The trip to Arkansas to face the Razorbacks has turned into a more interesting matchup than what was perceived during the offseason. Sam Pittman and his football team just defeated Auburn on the road and moved to 3-1 on the season. They were close to keeping their perfect record but an overtime loss to Oklahoma State put an end to that.
The Volunteers will be the late game that weekend along with Florida who will be tasked with playing against UCF during week six.
If Tennessee wants to continue its push for a playoff spot, they will need to stay healthy and stay away from potential slip-ups against teams like Arkansas with games against Alabama and Georgia looming in the distance. It's a crucial off-week for the Volunteers and they will need to capitalize off of it.
