Tennessee vs Arkansas Prediction From Computer Models Indicate Vols Rolling

Brooks Austin, Evan Crowell

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel talks with an official during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Tennessee Volunteers at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

The No. 4 ranked Tennessee Volunteers head to Little Rock, Arkansas Saturday evening to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Razorbacks are a relatively surprising (3-2) football team at this point in the season under head coach Sam Pittman who has seemed to throw some ice on what was appearing to be a warming seat in Arkansas. Now, Josh Heupel and his Tennessee Vols unit enters Saturday's matchup as a multi-score favorite. Let's take a look at what the prediction models think about the contest.

ESPN Matchup Predictor:
The Tennessee Vols have an 82.1% chance of winning this game according to ESPN which is a metric produced by measuring the teams Football Power Index. Currently, Tennessee is the fifth-ranked team in College football with an FPI inddex of 23.6, Arkansas is currenlty out of the top-30 with an FPI index of 8.5.

Vegas Prediction - Betting Line and Team Totals

According to Draft Kings, Tennessee is now a 13.5-point favorite over Arkansas. The over/under for the game is currently set at 59.5 as well.

