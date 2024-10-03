Tennessee vs Arkansas Score Predictions
Score predictions for the Tennessee Volunteers vs the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Tennessee football is ranked fourth in the country and is getting ready to play a night game at Arkansas in one of the most important games of the young season for the Vols.
After they take on the Razorbacks, Tennessee will welcome the Florida Gators into Neyland Stadium on October 12. It will be one of the most highly anticipated games of the season for both teams and the latest installment in one of the most heated rivalries in the SEC. However, the game is not expected to be close based on the betting odds. With that said, here is how the staff at Tennessee Volunteers on SI sees the game playing out.
Tennessee vs Arkansas Score Predictions:
Tanner Johnson: Tennessee 35, Arkansas 20
The Vols have an advantage at nearly every position in this game, but the environment in Fayetteville will be a factor. Arkansas has a capable offense led by quarterback Taylen Green and running back Ja’Quinden Jackson. The Razorbacks are a few plays away from being undefeated this season and are a dangerous team when they play without turning the ball over. However, they have not demonstrated that they can play clean enough football to beat a team like Tennessee. The Vols have also been great under head coach Josh Heupel after bye weeks. Tennessee is getting both of its starting offensive tackles back, yet another reason for optimism in this game. It may not be pretty at times just like the Oklahoma game was, but the Vols’ defense will be the difference again. The offense will also open up a little bit after holding back against the Sooners’ superior defense.
Caleb Sisk: Tennesse 31, Arkansas 13
Tennessee will be up for their biggest task so far as they travel to Fayetteville. Tennessee is coming off of a bye week which is a good sign as players such as John Campbell and Lance Heard are expected to play. This will be a huge plus as Tennessee will once again be on the positive side of the injury report. Arkansas will likely be without some of their top players like Patrick Kutas which will be a key to watch. If Tennessee can do a good job disrupting the run game the Vols should run away with it. I have the Vols winning in this one
Jonathan Williams: Tennessee 34, Arkansas 20
I think Arkansas' offense has the potential to make this game a little interesting, but I don't think either side of the ball for the Razorbacks will be able to keep up with the Volunteers. I expect Tennessee to do what they do best which is establish a strong run game and let everything thing else unfold through the air. Volunteers pick up another big conference win and maintain their perfect record this season.
