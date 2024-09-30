Tennessee vs Florida Kickoff Time Announced
It has been announced that Tennessee football's SEC opener against Florida will kick off Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Tennessee is facing a tough challenge on the road against Arkansas this week, while Florida will host UCF. This will be the second nonconference power four opponent that the Gators will welcome to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium this season.
Florida is 2-2 after most recently defeating Mississippi State on the road in Starkville 45-28. If the No. 4 Vols can defeat the Razorbacks on the road this week, they will be 5-0 when Florida comes to town. A win over the Gators would likely set up an undefeated showdown with No. 1 Alabama the following week.
It is not very common for Tennessee and Florida to play a night game in Neyland Stadium. The game has traditionally been at 3:30 on CBS in years past. However, with CBS losing the SEC TV deal, expect more night games in the future. The Vols last hosted Florida at night in the 2018 season, a game the Vols lost handily.
Tennessee has already announced that this Florida game will be the "Checker Neyland" game for the 2024 season. That will add even more hype to an already intense matchup with a lot on the line for both teams. The Vols are 2-1 against the Gators in "Checker Neyland" games, losing the first ever one in 2014, but winning in 2016 and 2022. The Vols defeated Texas A&M in last season's "Checker Neyland" game.
Another storyline heading into this game is the job security of Florida head coach Billy Napier. He is currently sitting on one of the hottest seats in the country, with his job security being questioned after every single loss. If the Gators lose to UCF on Saturday, there will be even more calls for Napier to be fired. It is unlikely that Florida would make a head coaching change before such a big rivalry game, but if they lose to Tennessee, then that process might be accelerated.
While the Vols have struggled mightily with beating Florida for decades, they will likely be heavy favorites when the line opens in the coming days.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.