Tennessee vs Georgia: An Elimination Game for Both the Bulldogs and Volunteers
Why this weekend's matchup against Georgia and Tennessee and is an elimination game for both programs.
Another big-time SEC matchup is on the precipice this weekend as the Tennessee Volunteers are making the trip down to Athens to face Georgia. The Volunteers are coming off of a win against Mississippi State while the Bulldogs are coming off of a loss against the Ole Miss Rebels. Tennessee has just one loss on the year while Georgia has two, which means this game has major college football playoff implications.
Another loss for Georgia this weekend would likely put them out of the race for the college football playoff, but despite Tennessee having just one loss, another one this weekend could do the same for them. The win against Alabama continues to look better for Tennessee, but with how the SEC is looking to finish out this year, it could put Tennessee in a tough spot if they lose this weekend.
"Depending on what scenario unfolds within this conference, there is almost zero margin for error for the University of Tennessee Volunteers," Matt Stinchcomb said Monday at the Knoxville Quarterback Club.
Right now, there is a possibility of seven two-loss SEC teams. Two of those teams would make the SEC Championship game, which creates an automatic bid, but that means six other SEC teams would be fighting for seven other spots in the playoff that aren't already spoken for.
The best-case scenario for Tennessee is that they beat Georgia, finish the regular season with one loss to Arkansas, and are a college football playoff lock. But a loss to Georgia this weekend would likely put this postseason bid in jeopardy and in the hands of the college football playoff committee, and college football fans have learned how dangerous of a game that is.
