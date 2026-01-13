Tennessee Football Fan Offers Fair Solution Amid Volunteers Quarterback Search

The Tennessee Volunteers are in the middle of searching for a quarterback to bring in through the transfer portal, as they currently have two players rostered at the position (assuming that Joey Aguilar doesn't gain another year of eligibility).

This has led many Tennessee Volunteers fans to share their reactions to the recent misses that Tennessee has had at the position. This includes the biggest miss they have had thus far, as they missed on the No. 1-ranked player in the transfer portal when they missed on Arizona State QB transfer, Sam Leavitt.

Leavitt opted to commit to the LSU Tigers over the Vols and company, but what if the option to find a starter has been the wrong choice all along? A Tennessee fan was quick to share his thoughts on the situation, as he calls for a QB competition that includes both George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon.

Tennessee Fan Shares a Valid Thought Process Amid QB Search

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (15) throws the ball before a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., September 20, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Everybody loves landing a five-star QB until it’s actually time to play the five-star QB. We have 2 guys on the roster who are fully capable of leading this team. Nico (Iamaleava) rotted some of y’all’s brains. Not every young QB will struggle as he did. Of course, we all would’ve been excited if we got Leavitt, but remember, there are levels to this. LSU and Lane NEEDED him because everyone else they had left. We simply wanted him. That being said, we probably will end up getting another QB just because we need 3 for depth purposes. If it’s another P4 starter, then great. If it’s a flyer they take on someone from the G5 or FCS level, that’s fine too. But either way, no one who comes here is going to be handed the starting job. They’ll have to earn it. Heupel took a QB nobody wanted last season and, with 3 months of prep, made him the SEC's leading passer. And there’s still the chance Joey comes back, but the courts are moving slow and the staff doesn’t have time to wait for it. Regardless, I’m trusting Heupel on developing a QB before I trust anyone on here, X, or a message board complains about lack of experience," a Tennessee fan stated amid the QB search .

This is one that the fans are watching very closely, but at this rate, it seems that the Vols may already have their starting QB in town.

