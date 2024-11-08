Tennessee vs Mississippi State Final Score Predictions
Final predictions for the Tennessee vs Mississippi State game.
The Tennessee Volunteers will be looking to add another win to the tally this weekend as they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home in Neyland Stadium. While there may not be a whole lot of anticipation around this game, there is a lot of history between these two teams.
The Volunteers are a massive favorite coming into this game and will be playing in Neyland Stadium. After this weekend they will have to make the trip to Athens to face the Georgia Bulldogs. An important opportunity for Tennessee to potentially work out any remaining kinks they have on either side of the football.
With that said, here are the final score predictions for this weekend's game between Tennessee and Mississippi State from the Volunteer Country SI staff.
Tennessee vs Mississippi State Score Predictions:
Jonathan Williams: Tennessee 38, Mississippi State 17
The offensive gameplan for Tennessee this season is very simple. Run the rock. Dylan Sampson has been a needed bright spot for the Volunteers this year and has been one of the nation's best backs. On top of that, Tennessee's defense has remained strong and consistent, which pairs well with the offensive game plan. I think that Missisisippi State will have issues moving the ball consistently against the Volunteers and Sampson will have a another stellar day.
Caleb Sisk: Tennessee 45, Mississippi State 10
Tennessee enters their homecoming game with a 7-1 record. They have only lost one game which was on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Tennessee has been amazing in the comfort of their home stadium defeating two rivals in back to back weeks as Tennessee had an overtime victory against the Florida Gators and being able to take a knee against Alabama for the first time in around 20 seasons. Tennessee’s offense was at its peak against the Kentucky Wildcats last weekend which leads me to believe they will dominate the Mississippi Bulldogs who are extremely banged up with injuries. The key of this game will be “Can Tennessee start fast?” They will need to get their first half issues fixed before their biggest game of the season next weekend against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.
Tanner Johnson: Tennessee 41, Mississippi State 17
It may sound like a broken record, but this should be the week that Tennessee’s offense finally gets going in the first half. Last week was an improvement, scoring seven first-half points as opposed to zero, but the Vols still need to do better. Mississippi State provides an opportunity to find that rhythm against its questionable defense. Nico Iamaleava had his best game in conference play last week, and it would have been even better if not for three potential dropped touchdowns. The Bulldogs have no chance of stopping Dylan Sampson, who should run for a couple more touchdowns to add to his ridiculous total. The Vols’ defense will also continue its season-long streak of not allowing 20 points in a game.
