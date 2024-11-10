Tennessee vs. Mississippi State: Offensive Report Card
Tennessee got a 33-14 victory over Mississippi State, improving its record to 8-1 and 5-1 in the SEC.
It was an important win for the Vols, as they now share a first-place tie with Texas A&M. The Vols had a much better showing in the first half this week, scoring 20 points. Then, in an unexpected turn of events, starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava left the game with an upper-body injury and did not return. From there, Tennessee held on for the 33-14 win.
Here is the offensive report card from the Vols' eighth win of the season.
Quarterbacks: B+
Iamaleava continued his improved level of play as of late. He was 8/13 for 174 yards and two long touchdown passes. He hit Squirrel White on a 34-yard touchdown pass and hit Donte’ Thornton Jr. on a 73-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Once Iamaleava had to leave the game, Gaston Moore stepped in and did an admirable job. He finished 5/8 for 38 yards, including a few nice deep passes that led to defensive pass interference calls. The Vols certainly hope Iamaleava can play against Georgia on Saturday, but Moore at least showed that he is capable if he has to step in.
Running backs: A
Dylan Sampson continued his dominating run that he has been on this season. He had 30 carries for 149 yards and a 33-yard touchdown. On that touchdown run, he showed off his burst and acceleration that few running backs possess. It was also his 20th rushing touchdown of the season. Sampson was slowed down by an injury in the first half, but it is encouraging that he was able to finish the game. Peyton Lewis received 14 carries for 44 yards, performing nicely in the backup role.
Wide receivers and tight ends: B
The Vols’ pass catchers had a solid game, mostly thanks to Thornton’s 104 yards on just three catches. White had 63 yards of his own and was the second-leading receiver. Some of the receivers’ statistics were hurt by the defensive pass interference penalties that kept them from completing what would have been some long passes. The tight ends had a quiet day, combining for only two catches and 19 yards.
Offensive line: A
The offensive line did not give up a sack and allowed Tennessee to rush for 240 yards. They did a great job of protecting Iamaleava and Moore once he entered the game. The O-line also did a good job of avoiding holding calls, something they have been guilty of many times this season.
The lowest point of the game for the offensive line came when they were unable to get a push on a fourth and goal play from the 1-yard line. However, other than that glaringly poor moment, it was a good day for Tennessee's offensive line against a struggling Mississippi State defense.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports