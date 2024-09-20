Volunteer Country

A look at the injury report for both Tennessee and Oklahoma ahead of the big-time conference matchup.

Tennessee offensive lineman Andrej Karic (70) and Tennessee offensive lineman Lance Heard (53) dance with Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) after Sampson scored a touchdown during Tennessee's game against Chattanooga in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tennessee Volunteers are playing in arguably the biggest game of the entire weekend this week as the program will travel to Norman, Oklahoma to face off against the Sooners. This will be head coach Josh Heupel's first time back to Norman since his time on staff there and his Volunteers are looking to stay hot this season in their first conference game of the season.

The SEC introduced a new rule this season where teams are required to submit an undiclosed injury report ahead of every single conference game by Wednesday. The injury reports can be updated throughout the week as well. Tennessee and Oklahoma both submitted theirs, and here is what they are looking like:

Tennessee vs Oklahoma Injury Report:

Tennessee:
- Jourdan Thomas, DB, Out
- John Slaughter, DB, Out
- Shamurad Umarov, OL, Out
- Lance Heard, OL, Questionable
- William Wright, DB, Probable
- Ben Bolton, LB, Probable
- William Satterwhite, OL, Probable

Oklahoma:
- Jayden Gibson, WR, Out
- Jalil Farooq, WR, Out
- Gentry Williams, DB, Out
- Geirean Hatchett, OL, Out
- Desan McCullough, LB, Doubtful
- Kade McIntyre, DB, Questionable
- Branson Hickman, OL, Questionable
- Jake Taylor, OL, Questionable
- Nic Anderson, WR, Probable
- Andrel Anthony, WR, Probable
- Kendrel Dolby, DB, Probable
- Troy Everett, OL, Probable

