Tennessee Volunteers QB Commit Derrick Baker Shines During Spring Scrimmage

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback commit Derrick Baker showcased his elite skill set during a high school scrimmage earlier this weekend.

As summer quickly approaches in the southeast, multiple high school programs are closing out their spring practice seasons as teams prepare for summer workouts. To conclude spring seasons, many programs hold scrimmage matchups against other high school teams.

One player who competed in a spring scrimmage this past weekend is Derrick Baker, a 3-star quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class. Baker is currently a Tennessee Volunteers commit and has been steadily growing the buzz around his name.

Baker's hype train continued during his spring scrimmage outing, where the quarterback turned in numerous highlight plays that captured the attention of numerous fans on social media. Baker earned touchdowns both through the air and on the ground during the matchup.

Derrick Baker Shines During Spring Scrimmage Game

What a night for Derrick Baker.



The Milton QB takes off for another long touchdown run. Eagles take a 21-14 lead. pic.twitter.com/ri6b2QXWK8 — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) May 15, 2026

Milton (GA) QB and Tennessee commit Derrick Baker takes off for a long TD run early in this spring scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/ONuw6VEMRv — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) May 15, 2026

According to 247Sports, Baker stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs just over 225 pounds, making him a more than suitable size to be an SEC quarterback. He has also received offers from other notable programs such as Georgia, Auburn, and Florida State.

Baker has already visited Knoxville a handful of times and has even expressed his excitement about the Vols program to SI. "The culture and atmosphere was amazing having 102,000 fans cheering you on is a game changer," said Baker. While there is still plenty of time until signing day, the quarterback appears extremely excited to be a member of the Vols' class.

Josh Heupel's offense is often predicated on a quarterback who can make lengthy throws and supplement the running game. Having a passer who can not only do that, but can also extend plays with his legs would be a massive commodity for Tennessee.

Given his skill set and the current uncertainty at the position for Tennessee, it is not a wild assumption to make that Baker could immediately compete for the starting quarterback position once he arrives on campus.

With the buzz growing around Baker's name, Tennessee will likely have to fend off an onslaught of recruiting attempts by other programs. The quarterback is currently scheduled to take an official visit to Knoxville on June 5th.

As the offseason continues, Josh Heupel and the Tennessee staff will continue to diligently work to add even more talented recruits to its 2027 recruiting class. The Vols currently have seven total commits in a class that ranks 33rd in the country.