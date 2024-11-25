Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Predictions - What Computer Models Say About the Matchup
The Tennessee Volunteers head to Nashville this weekend to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Commodores have been one of the SEC's many "Upset Worthy" football teams this season. Having already knocked off Alabama early in the season, Vanderbilt is (6-5) with several upset wins in conference.
Tennessee is now firmly entrenched in the College Football Playoff discussion after what was an extremely hectic weekend of SEC play, with Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M taking losses. Here's what the computer models say about this weekend's matchup with Vanderbilt.
Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Predictions - What The Computer Models Say
ESPN's Matchup Predictor: Tennessee 79.9% / Vanderbilt 20.1%
ESPN's FPI Ranking: Tennessee 9th / Vanderbilt 38th
Betting Line: According to Draft Kings, Tennessee is an 11-point favorite
According to ESPN's CFP Predictions, Tennessee currently has a 76% chance of making the 2024 College Football Playoffs. With a win over Vanderbilt this weekend, they have a 93% chance of making the playoffs. A loss would almost certainly knock them out of playoff contention, however. If the Vols were to lose, they have just an 8% chance of making the playoffs with then three losses.
