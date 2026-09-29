Everything Trent Thomas Said Ahead of Tennessee vs. Auburn
In this story:
Here’s everything Tennessee tight end Trent Thomas said at his media availability Monday as the Vols prepare for Auburn on Saturday.
Trent Thomas on Getting to Play in His First SEC Game with DaSaahn Brame
"It felt great. It was good to get out there, get some of the SEC experience on the field, um, for both of us. I think it was good for us both to get out there and then see what it's like, feel it's like. I think we took some steps, for sure."
Trent Thomas on How He Performed in Pass Protection
"Yeah, there was definitely some things that we (him and DaShaan) still wanted to clean up, but I think we were clean for the most part. Like I said, there's always things to clean up. But we took some steps from the first couple weeks that we like to see."
Trent Thomas on Auburn
"Yeah, Auburn is a big, physical, fast D-line. Um, it's a good defense. We're gonna have to give our best to make sure that we come out of that with the win."
Trent Thomas on the Mental Errors He Wants to Clean Up
"Yeah, there's a little bit of everything. There's some mental things that we need to get sharpened in on, and then there's some physical things, small details in the past set, and where our eyes are and things like that, that we're gonna clean up as well."
Trent Thomas on Faizon Brandon Fighting Through Injury
"Man, Faizan is, he's very mature for his age. He's just tough; he's a tough guy. You know, seeing that as a young quarterback, seeing him being able to come back, and that's definitely a morale boost for the team, for sure."
Trent Thomas on If He is Better in the Pass or Run Game
"Right, so, I mean, in the passing game, I've took some strides, trying to work on running routes, and my speed, and things like that. But, yeah, I'm definitely more comfortable in the running game, but in the passing game, I think I took some strides for sure."
Trent Thomas on the Coaches’ Message for this Week
"Right, so, I mean, we got to learn from our mistakes, from our loss in this past week, but at the same time, we've got to flush it and give all of our attention on Auburn. It's a great opponent that we have coming in here, and we have to be ready to play them as well."
Trent Thomas on Faizon Brandon’s Mentality
"I mean, it's an example for all of us. You see your young quarterback being able to flush it and move on. It's an example for the rest of the team to do the same. For sure."
Trent Thomas on if There are Similarities in Auburn
"There's some similarities, for sure. There's some of the same personnel, but, yeah, it's a little bit different as well, too."
Trent Thomas on Not Playing Much 12 Personnel Against Texas
"Yeah, I mean, it was a look for sure. Felt like we had a better opportunity out of the 11 personnel with the matchups and everything. So yeah, for sure. Anything else for track? All right, thanks. Thank you."
Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!
Follow Our Social Media Accounts
• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)
• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)
• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)
• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)
Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations