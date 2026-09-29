Everything Trent Thomas Said Ahead of Tennessee vs. Auburn

Here’s everything Tennessee tight end Trent Thomas said at his media availability Monday as the Vols prepare for Auburn on Saturday.

Trent Thomas on Getting to Play in His First SEC Game with DaSaahn Brame

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Dasaahn Brame (7) runs after a catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It felt great. It was good to get out there, get some of the SEC experience on the field, um, for both of us. I think it was good for us both to get out there and then see what it's like, feel it's like. I think we took some steps, for sure."

Trent Thomas on How He Performed in Pass Protection

Tennessee’s Trent Thomas during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, there was definitely some things that we (him and DaShaan) still wanted to clean up, but I think we were clean for the most part. Like I said, there's always things to clean up. But we took some steps from the first couple weeks that we like to see."

Trent Thomas on Auburn

Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh celebrates with fans as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Vanderbilt Commodores 21-15. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, Auburn is a big, physical, fast D-line. Um, it's a good defense. We're gonna have to give our best to make sure that we come out of that with the win."

Trent Thomas on the Mental Errors He Wants to Clean Up

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel stands with running back Justin Baker (2) and defensive back Edrees Farooq (15) during the post game celebration after Tennesee defeated Kennesaw State in a college football game on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, there's a little bit of everything. There's some mental things that we need to get sharpened in on, and then there's some physical things, small details in the past set, and where our eyes are and things like that, that we're gonna clean up as well."

Trent Thomas on Faizon Brandon Fighting Through Injury

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) walks off the field after a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Man, Faizan is, he's very mature for his age. He's just tough; he's a tough guy. You know, seeing that as a young quarterback, seeing him being able to come back, and that's definitely a morale boost for the team, for sure."

Trent Thomas on If He is Better in the Pass or Run Game

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) hands the ball off to Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) during Tennessee’s college football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Right, so, I mean, in the passing game, I've took some strides, trying to work on running routes, and my speed, and things like that. But, yeah, I'm definitely more comfortable in the running game, but in the passing game, I think I took some strides for sure."

Trent Thomas on the Coaches’ Message for this Week

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during the Vol Walk before the game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Right, so, I mean, we got to learn from our mistakes, from our loss in this past week, but at the same time, we've got to flush it and give all of our attention on Auburn. It's a great opponent that we have coming in here, and we have to be ready to play them as well."

Trent Thomas on Faizon Brandon’s Mentality

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) passes against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I mean, it's an example for all of us. You see your young quarterback being able to flush it and move on. It's an example for the rest of the team to do the same. For sure."

Trent Thomas on if There are Similarities in Auburn

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) celebrates with fans after the game as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Vanderbilt Commodores 21-15. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"There's some similarities, for sure. There's some of the same personnel, but, yeah, it's a little bit different as well, too."

Trent Thomas on Not Playing Much 12 Personnel Against Texas

Sep 19, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee coach Josh Heupel chats with Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during Tennesseea?TMs college football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 19, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Saul Young/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, I mean, it was a look for sure. Felt like we had a better opportunity out of the 11 personnel with the matchups and everything. So yeah, for sure. Anything else for track? All right, thanks. Thank you."

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