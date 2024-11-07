Tennessee Will Wear "Summitt" Blue Accessories Against Mississippi State
It’s no secret that the Vols have had some of the best uniforms throughout the last few years. With the black jerseys taking its season debut last week against the Kentucky Wildcats and arguably the best looking grey jerseys debuting against the Chattanooga Mocs this season.
There has still been one unique uniform combo that has yet to hit the field for the Vols that typically does. That is of course the Orange on White with the Summit Blue accessories.
This will be the uniform choice for the Vols as they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday night. This is the homecoming game for Tennessee and their second to last home game as they will wrap up their final regular season home game later this month against UTEP.
For some fans, this is a bit of a letdown as they were extremely hopeful to see blue jerseys but that won’t be the case once again.
Tennessee and Mississippi State will take the field and kickoff around 7PM ET on Saturday night with the Vols needing a big win ahead of what is set to be their biggest contest next weekend against the Georgia Bulldogs with massive playoff implications.
