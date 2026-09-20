Texas May Have to Play Tennessee Football Without Their Biggest Star on Defense

Tennessee is days away from hosting their toughest opponent yet, as they open up conference play against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns are set to enter the game as the No. 1 team in the nation, and the Vols have hopes of defeating them.

While we have consistently reported that this Tennessee team is a bit banged up, it seems that the same could be said about the Texas Longhorns' star EDGE, Colin Simmons.

The talented EDGE rusher was reportedly seen wearing street clothes and, more importantly, in a walking boot during the second half. While this is something that sound serious and could definitely keep him out against the Tennessee Volunteers, considering he has him in a walking boot, Longhorns' head coach Steve Sarkisian did confirm that he believes the injury isn't serious.

Steve Sarkisian Shares His Thoughts

Sep 12, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) reacts during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I don't think Colin's injury is serious," Sarkisian said. "It was more precautionary to get him out, but kind of similar, it was really precautionary to not play Kobe (Black) tonight either. But again, I think Colin will be fine."

This is good news for the Longhorns, but this doesn't mean he will definitely be a go for them in Knoxville. In fact, the mandatory SEC injury report that comes out on Wednesday will be a key indicator of where Simmons might be, as he will likely have his name on the report, even if it is listed as probable.

As for the Vols, they have had some struggles when it comes to the offensive line, and they have been trying to figure things out. When it comes to Simmons, he is one of the better EDGEs in the game, if not the best in the entire country. With that being said, he could be a disruptor against the Josh Heupel-led Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon.

It is safe to say that if he were to be absent, Tennessee would face an entirely different defensive identity, as Simmons' success has landed him in the conversation of becoming a top-10 draft pick in next year's NFL Draft. This would give the Vols a boost when it comes to the pressure that they will play against; however, Texas is stacked on the defensive front and will have a great pass-rushing unit, even if Simmons isn't a go in Knoxville, which remains up in the air.

This is something that is worth keeping up with, as Texas Longhorns on SI will likely keep everyone updated on that front; however, we will make sure to report what his status looks like come Wednesday, or when an update is provided on the talented EDGE.