Colin Simmons Dealing With Injury as Texas Longhorns Begin SEC Play

The Texas Longhorns have already been dealing with enough injuries as non-conference play comes to an end against UTSA on Saturday in Austin.

Now, arguably the team's best player is being added to that list.

Simmons was all smiles on the sideline in the second half while talking on the sidelines with defensive lineman Justus Terry, who was also wearing a boot after not suiting up against UTSA.

Fortunately, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian that the boot was precautionary and that Simmons isn't dealing with anything serious.

Colin Simmons Injury Status Will Be One to Watch

Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons (1) reacts after recovering a fumble during the third quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given that he appeared to be in good spirits on the sidelines, it doesn't look like Simmons is dealing with anything serious. After all, players wearing boots is often something that teams do as a precautionary measure.

Take Texas running back Derrek Cooper for example. He wore a boot against Texas State before suiting up against Ohio State.

That said, Simmons' status will be one to watch as the Longhorns prepare to head to Knoxville for the SEC opener against Tennessee next weekend. Since it's a conference game, Texas has to release an injury report.

The first one gets released on the Wednesday before the game. Given that he was wearing a boot it feels like a good chance Simmons' could be incluced on the report, but only time will tell.

Texas fans were hoping to hear an updates from Steve Sarkisian after the win over UTSA, and he provided exactly that.

Steve Sarkisian Provides Update on Colin Simmons

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian arrives for the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here's what Sarkisian had to say about Simmons' status while speaking with the media after the game:

"I don't think Colin's injury is serious," Sarkisian said. "It was more precautionary to get him out, but kind of similar, it was really precautionary to not play Kobe (Black) tonight either. But again, I think Colin will be fine."

He also shared more info on other injured players, including defensive lineman Justus Terry and tight end Nick Townsend.

"And then obviously you know we've got Nick Townsend and Justus Terry that we need to get back to. So we're down about three guys defensively, one on offense. Pretty significant players that hopefully start working their way back. I think we'll get Kobe back, and then we'll have to assess Justus and Nick moving forward."

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