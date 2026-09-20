Colin Simmons Dealing With Injury as Texas Longhorns Begin SEC Play
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The Texas Longhorns have already been dealing with enough injuries as non-conference play comes to an end against UTSA on Saturday in Austin.
Now, arguably the team's best player is being added to that list.
Simmons was all smiles on the sideline in the second half while talking on the sidelines with defensive lineman Justus Terry, who was also wearing a boot after not suiting up against UTSA.
Fortunately, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian that the boot was precautionary and that Simmons isn't dealing with anything serious.
Colin Simmons Injury Status Will Be One to Watch
Given that he appeared to be in good spirits on the sidelines, it doesn't look like Simmons is dealing with anything serious. After all, players wearing boots is often something that teams do as a precautionary measure.
Take Texas running back Derrek Cooper for example. He wore a boot against Texas State before suiting up against Ohio State.
That said, Simmons' status will be one to watch as the Longhorns prepare to head to Knoxville for the SEC opener against Tennessee next weekend. Since it's a conference game, Texas has to release an injury report.
The first one gets released on the Wednesday before the game. Given that he was wearing a boot it feels like a good chance Simmons' could be incluced on the report, but only time will tell.
Texas fans were hoping to hear an updates from Steve Sarkisian after the win over UTSA, and he provided exactly that.
Steve Sarkisian Provides Update on Colin Simmons
Here's what Sarkisian had to say about Simmons' status while speaking with the media after the game:
"I don't think Colin's injury is serious," Sarkisian said. "It was more precautionary to get him out, but kind of similar, it was really precautionary to not play Kobe (Black) tonight either. But again, I think Colin will be fine."
He also shared more info on other injured players, including defensive lineman Justus Terry and tight end Nick Townsend.
"And then obviously you know we've got Nick Townsend and Justus Terry that we need to get back to. So we're down about three guys defensively, one on offense. Pretty significant players that hopefully start working their way back. I think we'll get Kobe back, and then we'll have to assess Justus and Nick moving forward."
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7