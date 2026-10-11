The Good, Bad, and Ugly From Tennessee Football's Win vs. Arkansas

The Tennessee Volunteers successfully defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks by a score of 24-17. This wasn't a pretty contest for the Vols, but it is their second victory in three games through conference play.

There were some good, bad, and ugly things throughout the game. Take a look.

Good - DaSaahn Brame's Breakthrough 2026 Performance

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Shelton Lewis (2) closes in on Tennessee Volunteers tight end Dasaahn Brame (7) during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end DaSaahn Brame's breakthrough couldn't have come at a better time for the Tennessee Volunteers. When they needed him the most he took over, as he was on the receiving end of well over 50 yards on one play, and would later score on that same drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown. This was his first career touchdown, and this performance was the biggest of his season yet.

Brame is a standout player who is only going to get better with more opportunities. He is going to be needed in the second half of the season, as he begins his second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide, a team that the Vols will likely use Brame against heavily.

Bad - Tennessee's Offensive Line

Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) at the Vol Walk before a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This continues to feel like a trend, as the Vols have been struggling on the offensive line the last few weeks, dating back to the game against the Texas Longhorns. While the Vols didn't have that rough of a performance, it still wasn't pretty for them in this game, as George MacIntyre took some massive hits in the backfield when throwing the ball.

This group has got to do a better job when it comes to protecting the Tennessee gunslinger, or they will be limited in what they can play, especially with a banged-up Faizon Brandon.

Ugly - Tennessee's Turnovers

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) dives in attempt to tackle Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. (97) after an interception during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee turnovers were a problem, but as easy as it would be to blame MacIntyre, one of the interceptions should be blamed on the offensive line. In terms of the other and the fumble, yes, that can be pinned on MacIntyre.

The Vols shouldn't be turning the ball over against the Arkansas Razorbacks three times in a game. That is simply unacceptable. They won't have the chance to do that against Alabama and still win the football game.

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