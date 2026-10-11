Everything Amare Campbell Said Following Tennessee Football's Win vs. Arkansas

Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell spoke to the media following the Tennessee Volunteers' 24-17 victory against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Campbell had a productive game against the Razorbacks, finishing with 7 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, and a pass deflection. The Vols' linebacker has been extremely productive this season for Tennessee, totaling 32 tackles, 2 sacks, and 2 pass deflections through 6 games. Amare Campbell and the rest of the Tennessee Volunteers football team now shift their focus to their week 7 matchup against their longtime rivals, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Here's what he had to say.

Arkansas wide receiver CJ Brown (3) carries the ball as Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell (0) tries to make the tackle during a college football game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Amare Campbell on the Defense's Performance

"Yeah, you know, first half we obviously came out strong, you know, doing everything we're supposed to. You know, the second half it's a new game. You know, those guys went to their locker room and made some adjustments. So, you know, we came out kind of flat as a defense, I'd say, but you know, that's what comes with the game, adversity. So, as you can see, we picked it up later in the third and the fourth quarter. Just making sure we know the new half is a new game in a sense. So, we just got to come out on our game," Campbell said.

Amare Campbell on How the Defense Settles Back in Following Adversity

Yeah, it's just trust, trusting what we do, you know, trusting practice, trusting our mindset, you know, trusting the game plan, you know, just trusting each other, just getting back to each other and leaning on each other one by one, play by play. That's all it was, just everybody talking to each other, encouraging each other, and we know what we're supposed to do. We know what we can do," Campbell said

Amare Campbell on Xavier Gilliam's Growth as a Player

"Yeah, I'd say his maturity is a big thing. you know, he's realized that, I've said it before, he's realized that there's really nobody that can stop him. When he has his mindset on what he wants to do and how he wants to destroy the backfield and how he wants to set the game, there's nobody that can stop him. So, just his maturity, his maturity is next level. He's realizing that he can dominate anybody that stands across from him. So, just his maturity and the biggest thing with him is consistency. Just keep doing what he's doing at a high level and there's nothing that can stop him," Campbell said.

Amare Campbell on the Support the Linebacker Room and Coach Inge Have Received in His Absence

"Yeah. No, it's been great. You know, just when I first met him till now, just seeing him how he was, you know, dealing with the sickness, you know, just everybody having our back, you know, everybody supporting the linebackers from the top of the staff to the bottom of the staff, from all the fans and all the people that love coach Inge. It's been great. The support has been great and you know, we can't wait. I can't wait to see him and I can't wait for uh to get back around him and he's doing great," Campbell said

Amare Campbell on How Much He Heard About The Volunteers Not Winning in Fayetteville Since 2001 Leading Up to the Game

"Yeah. Nah, I've heard a lot. You know, it's it's been a crazy thing to say. They haven't won here since 2001. So, you know, just trying to block out all that noise and just focus on, you know, leaving here with a victory because that's all that matters. It's a tough place to play in. As you can see, you can't take any game easily. But, you know, we came out here with that dub and that's what we're supposed to do," Campbell said.

Amare Campbell on the Conversation Leading Up to the Game Sealing Stop on Arkansas's Final Offensive Drive

"Oh, yeah. For sure. You know, it's our time. You know, our team is depending on the defense to get a stop to end the game and that's all we do. We look at each other in our eyes and we go out on the field and we're like, we're going to win this. We're going to win this. It's on us. So, you know, execution at a high level. That's what we preach and that's what we did," Campbell said.

Amare Campbell on What it Says About the Team to Have Won on the Road in Two Different Ways this Season and How They Have Evolved

"Yeah, I would say the resiliency, you know, quarterback changes, all that stuff, you know, coming out in the third quarter, them scoring back to back on us, you know, it's just the resiliency of this team, you know, the not quitting, you know, never quitting, always focus on the next play and just leaning on each other, you know, we play for each other and when we play for each other, good things happen," Campbell said.

Amare Campbell on the Volunteers Learning on the Fly, and Handling Adversity this Season

"You know, this is my third school now being at UNC and Penn State. You know, there's a lot of those games in the season that can go either way, those one possession games. You know, the biggest thing is coming out with that dub and just figuring out how to win. So that's been a huge thing for us this year," Campbell said.

Amare Campbell on if the Volunteers Not Winning in Fayetteville Since 2001 was a Point of Emphasis in the Locker Room Before the Game

"Oh yeah, for sure. You know, that's all in our minds, but you know, we're focused on Saturday, you know, regardless of the opponent. You know, we're focused on Saturday. We're focused on whoever lines up in front of us, and we're focused on winning, Campbell said.

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