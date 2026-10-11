How Tennessee vs. Arkansas Played Out in Fayetteville

The Volunteers found enough of all three Saturday. Tennessee earned a 24–17 road win over a Razorbacks team that made the visitors work for every bit of it. George MacIntyre made his first career start. Yet the biggest story was how Tennessee responded when the game turned against it.

The Vols faced a second-half deficit. Later, they faced a tied game and another chance for Arkansas to steal the afternoon. Still, Tennessee found a way through. The win ended a 25 year drought at Fayetteville.

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) throws a pass during a college football game against Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

George MacIntyre Gets a Tough First Test

MacIntyre gave Tennessee an early lift. His five-yard touchdown pass to Trent Thomas put the Vols ahead 7–0 in the second quarter. However, his first start also brought hard lessons. The offense struggled to turn that early lead into control. A late interception added another hurdle with the outcome still in doubt.

That is part of what made this game valuable for the young quarterback. His first start required him to handle pressure, mistakes and a close SEC road game. There is plenty to clean up. However, leaving with a win gives Tennessee a better place to start that work.

Arkansas Forces Tennessee to Answer

Arkansas refused to play the role of an easy opponent. Braylen Russell and Jaden Platt scored touchdowns as the Razorbacks moved ahead 14–7. Suddenly, Tennessee had to chase the game.

Cooper Ranvier’s field goal cut the gap. Then DaSaahn Brame supplied the spark. His 68-yard catch set up a drive that ended with his one-yard touchdown run. Still, Arkansas answered again. Max Gilbert’s 55-yard field goal tied the score at 17 with 7:20 remaining.

The Vols had regained the lead, then lost it. Their next response would decide how this road trip was remembered.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) is grabbed by Arkansas linebacker Ja’Quavion Smith (25) during a college football game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Gritty Win Tennessee Needed

DeSean Bishop delivered the late touchdown that put Tennessee ahead for good. The defense then helped finish the job. For Tennessee, the result offers both relief and a warning. Winning close games matters. So does fixing the mistakes that keep an opponent within reach.

The Vols now have a first-start win for MacIntyre and another test to learn from before facing Alabama. Most of all, they showed they could absorb a punch and respond. Arkansas pushed them to the edge. Tennessee pushed back when it mattered, earning a close, gritty win against a team many had counted out.

The Vols are back home next Saturday. When they host the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.