The Latest and What We Know About the Upcoming Tennessee Quarterback Decision

Josh Heupel held his weekly press conference on Monday, as he discussed the upcoming game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Tennessee Volunteers.

While there was no doubt that it was going to be asked, Heupel gave a response to what many believed to be the biggest question of the day. "Who is going to be the Tennessee Volunteers' starting quarterback?

Here is what the head coach said when asked.

Josh Heupel on the QB Decision

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Did you draw the short straw, or what? We’ll find out as the week goes here. George (MacIntyre) came in and did some really good things. Faizon (Brandon) obviously wasn’t at his best, dealing with getting injured in the Texas game. It was affecting his game, and we’ll go through the week here. You’ll find out Saturday,” Heupel said.

The reasons that this is a debate are due to the fact that it is also public knowledge now that Faizon Brandon was, in fact, dealing with an injury following the Texas game, which is something we had expected to be the case when Heupel mentioned that the talented gunslinger wasn't feeling well.

According to Heupel, Brandon was affected by the injury that he suffered against the Texas Longhorns in his outing against the Auburn Tigers, and when he was struggling, this left him with the decision to bring George MacIntyre in. MacIntyre played very well, although he was limited in the reps he was actually receiving while throwing the ball. The majority of the offense was based around DeSean Bishop, who finished with a career day.

When it comes to his passing, he had a solid game, including a 42-yard laser to Mike Matthews, which was the biggest play of the game from a non-touchdown standpoint on the offensive side of the ball. He finished the day 8-10 with less than 100 yards, but the offense was running smoother with MacIntyre at the signal-calling position.

This leaves Heupel with a tough decision.

He can go with the recent success of MacIntyre, or he can go with the quarterback he picked all along. With that being said, a decision has yet to be made, and it seems likely that he will stay true to his statement, and a starter will be selected on Saturday.

It remains unknown exactly how Brandon is feeling, but Heupel did say that having Brandon healthy is important to the team. If he is back near 100%, then this decision could be extremely interesting, but if he is still banged up, then his injury could be something that one could imagine swaying the Vols in the direction of MacIntyre, and later facing the decision when Brandon is back at 100%.

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