The Latest on Chaz Coleman's Status With Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers have been awaiting the arrival of Chaz Coleman. Coleman is one of the top transfer additions that the Vols made, but he hasn't been with the team due to many factors. While fans awaited the latest news, a reporter from On3 posted an update.

The Latest on Chaz Coleman

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel speaks with media during the Big Orange Caravan held at the Riverdance Restaurant in Guild, Tenn., on April 28, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a recent report by Pete Nakos, it was stated that Chaz Coleman has yet to make his way to summer workouts with the Vols. Summer workouts have already started, but haven't been going for long. There has been anticipation that he would show up later today, but nothing has been confirmed.

According to CBSSports, around a month ago, there was some progress to be proud of. Here is what CBSSports had to say about the situation.

"He's not in trouble, and some in the Tennessee program, including teammates, are optimistic that he will be part of the team in 2026 despite his absence during spring practice. Coleman remains in Knoxville around the team, and he even recently went to church with Vols defensive line coach Rodney Garner," CBSSports reported.

Coleman has been one of the talking points of the offseason, as the Tennessee Volunteers look to progress forward with him if he can make it back to campus. He was the highest-rated transfer portal addition that the Tennessee Volunteers made during the offseason, as he was added from Penn State. He committed to the Tennessee Vols over the Ohio State Buckeyes and was later named as one of the most dangerous defensive players in the transfer portal.

The talented EDGE rusher is expected to be a starter on the Tennessee defense if he can find his way back to Knoxville sooner rather than later, as he is already behind compared to his teammates, and won't need to let this continue, as he could find himself not being a starter due to being behind. The Tennessee Volunteers will now have to wait and see what is next, as he is someone who has been reportedly battling homesickness and even vertigo.

CBSSports also reported that he is battling three things.

"When talking to sources about Coleman's situation, they tend to point to three things: He's homesick and feeling the pressure as a newfound millionaire; he suffered a head injury at an unknown point during his time at Penn State that seems to have caused lingering vertigo symptoms; and then there are concerns about his tardiness and engagement level early in his Vols tenure," CBSSports reported.

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