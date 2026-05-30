The Latest Update in the Chaz Coleman Saga

Tennessee has a lot riding on this offseason. One major storyline comes in the quarterback room. The question of who will be the starter come the fall is a mystery right now, as Georgia MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon battle it out for the starting position. There are also a few other key position battles, as well as new transfers who are adapting to the Vols' system.

However, so far, the story of the offseason has revolved around Chaz Coleman. There were concerns when it was reported that he did not show up for voluntary workouts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Finally, Volsquest first reported that the Penn State transfer was in Knoxville Friday afternoon.

Head coach Josh Heupel spoke on the situation this past week at the SEC spring meetings.

“Chaz has been dealing with some things, and we’re here to support him."

He did not detail what has kept Coleman away from the team, but it is good news that he is in Knoxville. Still, the future is unclear.

Why is Coleman So Hyped Up?

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel speaks during the annual Big Orange Caravan event at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, April 29, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coleman was ranked as the ninth-best player in the transfer portal this past offseason, and the third-best edge rusher per On3 Sports.

Last season with Penn State, he totaled eight tackles, one sack, two fumble recoveries, and three tackles for loss.

He did not play much, but he showed tremendous upside, which made him such a sought-after transfer after he hit the portal.

Here’s what a scouting report said about Coleman coming out of high school (via Allen Trieu):

“Multi-faceted athlete who has played quarterback, tight end, linebacker and defensive end. Athleticism shows up in basketball also, where he is a high-flying and impactful dunker. Projects most likely as a defensive prospect. Closes fast at that position, has agility and ability to bend the corner as a pass rusher. Comfortable in space, can drop into coverage and also play as a more traditional linebacker. Still has a lot of room for growth and physical development. Fits very well as the type of hybrid defender who never has to come off the field and can line up in several spots depending on scheme and package. Came into his own late in his high school career and may need a moment to adjust to the college level and develop technically, but has an extremely high ceiling.”

What happens next in the saga will be interesting, but getting Coleman on campus was a step in the right direction.