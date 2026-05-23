Tennessee Football Freshman Faizon Brandon Receives Comparison to Vols Legend

Tennessee has a massive quarterback battle on its hands, as it is a three-man race between George MacIntyre, Ryan Staub, and Faizon Brandon. While everyone has shared their thoughts on each of the three quarterbacks, some have started to compare one of the gunslingers to a Tennessee legend.

Here is what ESPN had to say when they compared true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon to Tennessee Volunteers legend Hendon Hooker.

"There's no guarantee that Brandon, the No. 14 prospect and third-ranked pocket passer in 2026, beats out George MacIntyre for Tennessee's starting job. But Brandon's immense ceiling is undeniable, and his big arm is a great fit for a Josh Heupel offense that wants to beat teams over the top. His physical traits are reminiscent of Hendon Hooker," the ESPN writer stated when confirming that Faizon Brandon was the No. 3 freshman in the country to watch.

More on Faizon Brandon and Hendon Hooker

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) walks off the field after the 26-7 loss in the preseason game at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 23, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brandon and Hooker have a lot of similarities, as one of the cooler parts of this comparison is that the two quarterbacks are both from the state of North Carolina. In fact, both quarterbacks have trained around each other with Hendon's father, Alan Hooker, having the opportunity to train Brandon. There have also been reports that Hendon has given advice to the newest Vols quarterback, which is just one more thing to know about the connection between the two.

On the field, it is safe to say that there is a part of Hooker's game in Brandon. One of the best traits about Brandon is his ability to learn from the mistakes that he makes, as he is someone who is very coachable, and is someone who has the chance to right his wrongs after one time of seeing something on film. Hooker only got better over time, which is something fans can expect to see from the young quarterback as well.

The two quarterbacks have also shown their ability to control an offense, as well as move out of the pocket, which is something the Vols will be getting at an elite level with Brandon.

While Brandon may not see the field as a starter in his first year, depending on the outcome of the position battle, he is likely the future of this Tennessee program until he finds a way to level up to the NFL. This will be something worth monitoring as the offseason progresses.

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