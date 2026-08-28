Three Landing Spots for Former Tennessee Football Receiver Cedric Tillman

Former Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman has been cut ahead of the 2026 season, as he was originally with the Cleveland Browns but will now look for a new NFL home. While this is still fresh and new, there are some teams that have started to make sense if the franchises can make the money situation work.

Here are three that I am looking at the most at this moment.

Miami Dolphins

Aug 22, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (5) returns the football against the New York Giants during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's not a team that makes more sense than the Miami Dolphins at this moment. The Dolphins have been completely rebuilding, in what looks to be one of the least promising seasons for any franchise in 2026. After completely trading away Jaylen Waddle and company, the Dolphins will now remain young at most positions, while also looking to have an excellent draft next offseason.

One position that they need badly is wide receiver. Originally linked to former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jauan Jennings, the Dolphins have failed to land some solid players at the position. As of now, they are expected to start Jalen Tolbert, Caleb Douglas, and Malik Washington. This team would be better off moving Tolbert to the slot or taking their chance with Tillman in the slot, although he is better on the outside. The depth behind the starting three is even more questionable, leaving the Dolphins with a big red flag if they don't make a move soon.

Atlanta Falcons

Aug 14, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

My favorite move would be if the Atlanta Falcons made a move to go get a player like Tillman. The Falcons definitely have a better receiver core than the Dolphins, but there is some room to grow. Adding a player like Tillman gives the team plenty of options. They could either keep Drake London and Tillman on the outside, while they move Jahan Dotson to the slot, or they could rotate Dotson and Tillman while letting rookie Zachariah Branch get the majority of the reps in the slot.

Either way, without adding Tillman, the depth would enter the season with some major question marks, leaving Falcons fans hopeful that they can have a healthy team as they look to make a push for the playoffs if everything goes well.

Kansas City Chiefs

Aug 22, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) warms up before a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kansas City Chiefs have a solid rotation, as they are expected to have Tyquan Thornton, Xavier Worthy, and Rashee Rice; however, the depth behind these players is extremely questionable. Adding a guy like Tillman would either help him compete for the starting job against a guy like Thornton, or at a minimum, be a key rotational player who helps keep fresh legs on the field.

This would be a great move for a Chiefs team that is expecting to have Patrick Mahomes back and healthy. Pairing Mahomes with four solid receivers seems to be something to monitor closely, as this could be the exact thing that the Chiefs have been missing, which would land them back in the playoffs.