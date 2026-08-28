Ranking Every Tennessee Home Game This Season

College football is almost back! Week zero has started, and week one is next weekend, with Tennessee opening against Furman on September 5th.

With the season just around the corner, Vols On SI ranks every Tennessee home game going into the season based on importance.

7. Tennessee vs Furman

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during Tennessee football’s first preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee opens the 2026 season against Furman in just under two weeks, as previously mentioned. It will be Faizon Brandon’s first college game, and it will be interesting to see how he performs. Despite Arion Carter being suspended for the game, the Vols should pretty handily defeat Furman.

6. Tennessee vs Kennesaw State

Tennessee’s Braylon Staley catches a pass during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Similar to Furman, Tennessee should very easily handle the Owls. Still, this game ranks above Furman because Kennesaw State won Conference USA last year and has an overall better team. Jerry Mack returns for his second season at the helm of Kennesaw State, and if Tennessee is not careful, the Owls could prove to be a tough opponent. This is also more entertaining, as Mack used to coach at Tennessee.

5. Tennessee vs Auburn

Nov 21, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Tennessee Volunteers receiver Velus Jones (1) carries against the Auburn Tigers during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The first game on this list from Tennessee’s 2026 SEC slate comes against the Auburn Tigers. The game comes in week five of the college football season and will be Tennessee’s second conference game. With it being Alex Golesh’s first season as the head coach of the Tigers, Auburn could turn heads, but overall this should be Tennessee’s easiest game of its home conference slate, and it comes very early in the season. This is also Golesh's first time in Neyland since serving as the Vols' offensive coordinator in 2022.

4. Tennessee vs Kentucky

Oct 25, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Desean Bishop (18) dives over Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Ty Bryant (14) for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similarly to Auburn, Kentucky comes into the 2026 season with a new head coach in Will Stein. While Stein could have Kentucky trending in a better direction this season, out of the other four home SEC games, it pales in comparison. The game does come later in the season, week 10 to be exact, so it will likely have some added importance because of that, but it should still not be higher than four.

3. Tennessee vs Texas

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All of the last three games on this list have an argument to be number one, but there are some reasons the Texas game comes in at three. The biggest of these reasons is that it comes in week four, being Tennessee’s first SEC game of the season. While it is important for Tennessee to start out the conference slate on a good foot, it is nowhere near as important as the top two.

2. Tennessee vs Alabama

Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman (87) hurdles Alabama defensive back Dijon Lee Jr. (5) during a college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 18, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“The Third Saturday in October” holds a different weight this year. Both teams will have first-year starters at quarterback, and both should be in contention for the college playoffs. Since Kalen DeBoer took over Alabama in 2024, the two teams have split the series, with the winner of the contest in that year going on to make the playoffs both times.

1. Tennessee vs LSU

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin walks on the field during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Alabama game might be an intense rivalry, Tennessee’s game vs LSU might be the biggest game in Neyland Stadium in a long time. Lane Kiffin comes back to Tennessee for the second time as a head coach since his controversial exit from Rocky Top. Plus, there was a lot of drama this offseason with LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt, who visited Tennessee before ultimately deciding on LSU. Finally, with both teams likely fighting for a playoff spot, this game being the second-to-last for both teams just adds that level of importance to the game.