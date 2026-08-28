Three Tennessee Football Observations Following Furman's Win Against Anderson

The Furman Paladins have wrapped up their first game and have given the Tennessee Volunteers a clear look at how they operate even before the Vols kick off for the first time.

While there were many things that stood out, these three stand out the most now that the game has been played, and the Vols look towards kickoff.

Furman Runs the Ball Well, But Tennessee Runs the Ball Better

Furman University running back CJ Nettles (6) catcehs a pass for a first down against Anderson University Trojans during the first half at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, S.C. Thursday, August 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The strong suit for the Paladins is the rushing attack, which is something that showed against the Anderson Trojans. The best running backs were CJ Nettles and Ben Croasdale. Croasdale finished the game with two touchdowns, while Nettles nearly finished the game with 100 rushing yards. In fact, he finished with 99 yards. The Furman Paladins will rely on the rushing attack, but if there is one thing that they should know, they may run the ball well, but Tennessee will one-up them in Knoxville.

With Tennessee having four solid running backs, it seems that they will have a great run-by-committee. DeSean Bishop is someone who could become one of the better players on the roster yet again, along with backups Javin Gordon and Daune Morris, who is expected to receive plenty of reps this season. In this game in particular, don't be shocked if Justin Baker has a great rushing attack.

Furman's Passing Attack Wasn't Great Against Anderson, Tennessee Can Use This to Their Advantage

Furman University quarterback Jake Garcia (11) is interviewed after the game at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, S.C. Thursday, August 27, 2026. Furman won 20-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Paladins were challenged by the Anderson Trojans when it comes to their passing attack. In fact, the Paladins didn't finish with 200 passing yards on the day. This is a sign that they could struggle when they come to Knoxville. This could definitely be the case due to the different looks that Jim Knowles will be giving them, as he is someone who makes his defense disguise itself as other defensive looks. This is what the best of the best does when it comes to the defensive side of the ball.

If Furman lacked passing attack production against Anderson, it seems likely that they will lack offensive production through the air yet again, if not even worse than before.

Limit Eli Lipscomb, and The Vols Should Have a Massive Day

Anderson University Head Coach Bobby Lamb and Furman University Head Coach Clay Hendrix before the football game at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, S.C. Thursday, August 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Furman safety Eli Lipscomb had a great day against the Trojans. He finished with three tackles in the backfield, while also finishing with six tackles and a sack. Lipscomb is a star and is also someone I believe is the performer of the game against the Trojans. Lipscomb has become a star and is someone the Vols will need to limit, as his high motor is something that can't be overlooked.

This is something that will likely be shown on film, and something the Vols will be able to see leading up to kickoff. I am watching for them to limit him in this contest, and if they do that, all bets are off, and the Vols could blow this game wide open, in my opinion.