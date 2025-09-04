Three Tennessee Players To Watch Against East Tennessee State On Saturday
1. OL David Sanders- The much-awaited debut for the five-star prospect is expected to happen this upcoming Saturday against East Tennessee State. Sanders missed Week 1 after getting nicked up in practice, and head coach Josh Heupel decided to take the precaution instead of risking injury.
Redshirt Freshman Jesse Perry stepped up in his absence in Week 1 against Syracuse and talked about how Sanders handled it in Week 1, still being an attentive teammate
“I think he handled it pretty well. Of course, it's disappointing that he didn't get to play his first game, but on the sideline, he was still out there showing some leadership to him. Even as a young guy, you don't see that very often," said Perry. "Out there hyping us up, just trying to give some coaching points to me and Lance when we were out there and came back sideline like, "Hey, like we've been seeing this." Just trying to help recommunicate some stuff that LB was giving us.”
Sanders received a lot of preseason recognition and honor ahead of his debut season with the Vols. The former five-star prospect will look to make his presence felt on Saturday.
2. TE Ethan Davis- His physicality was on full display against Syracuse as he moved defenders in the run game and opened up holes for running backs. His role has continued to expand, and he is fully confident in his capabilities.
“Yeah, I'm extremely confident in my role this year. I kind of know what it's going to be this year, what it's going to look like, and you just kind of approach it a different way. I mean, we all have human nature, so when you know one thing for certain, you always just approach it a different kind of way. It's not a question mark,” said Davis.
Davis didn’t record a reception last game, but he is fully capable of being a big-time playmaker for the Vols with his 6’5 and 245-pound frame. He is elusive in open space and also tough to bring down. He has all the keys to being an elite player. East Tennessee State could be a good start for Davis as the Vols schedule begins to intensify.
3. LB Edwin Spillman- The redshirt freshman played his tail off against Syracuse and took full advantage of his opportunities. Spillman finished the game with six tackles and a sack. He was flying around to the ball and showed he could be a key contributor on this impressive Vols defense that forced five sacks and three turnovers. Playing alongside veteran Arion Carter certainly helps with that. With his continued ascension, he should be a player to watch moving forward for Tennessee.
