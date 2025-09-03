How to Watch Tennessee Football vs East Tennessee State: TV Channel and Live Stream
Here is where you can tune in to watch the Tennessee Volunteers in their week one matchup against East Tennessee State.
The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off their impressive week one win over Syracuse and are returning to Knoxville this Saturday for their home opener against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers. This will be the second all-time matchup between these two programs in a series the Vols lead 1-0.
The Volunteers' offense exploded in the season opener, accounting for nearly 500 total yards of offense. The team will look to build upon this performance and turn in another victory, this time in front of their home crowd.
With Volunteer football returning to Tennessee, here is where fans who are not attending the game can tune in to see the Vols in their home opener.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State
- Gameday: Saturday, September 6th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Matt Schumacker (play-by-play) and Dustin Fox (color)
- Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
