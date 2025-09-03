Tennessee vs ETSU Matchup History - Vols Hoping For a Repeat Performance
A look back at the last time Tennessee played East Tennessee State in football.
Tennessee has one more out of conference game before they get their conference slate started. This week, they will go up against East Tennessee State in the team's home opener. The two programs have a little bit of history between one another, so let's take a look back at the last time the two Tennessee programs played.
They have only played once and it was back in 2018. Tennessee went on to win by a final score of 59-3. Jarrett Guarantano was the leading passer for the Vols. He threw for 154 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.
The leading rusher for the Vols was Tim Jordan, who had 65 yards on the day. Both Jeremy Banks and Madre London had two rushing touchdowns each. Tennessee's defense also had a strong showing as Darrin Kirkland Jr. and Bryce Thompson both had an interception during the game. The score by halftime was already 38-0.
Tennessee would like to see a similar performance on Saturday. A nice easy victory before the Volunteers play host to the Georgia Bulldogs. Perhaps the biggest goal for Tennessee this weekend though would be to stay healthy. They have several starters that are banged up heading into the weekend and they certainly don't want to add anymore names to that list.
The game is set to kickoff at 3:30 PM ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.
