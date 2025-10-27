Tight End Miles Kitselman Previews Oklahoma Sooners Matchup
The Tennessee Vols offense will be in for a tough challenge facing a highly productive Oklahoma defensive unit under head coach Brent Venables, led by a ferocious front four that consistently causes havoc and generates immediate pressure in the backfield.
In what some consider a College Football Playoff elimination game, the offense will have to make explosive plays happen under the supervision of head coach Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator Joey Halzle to keep the team in or ahead during the course of the game.
As quarterback Joey Aguilar and the rest of the team attempt to make splash plays happen this weekend, the tight ends will be crucial to helping out with blocking and in the passing game underneath and that starts with the veteran Miles Kitselman.
Miles Kitselman Details Approach to CFP Contention
"I'm approaching that one day at a time. None of that matters if you don't take care of the weekend that is in front of you and take care of the day that is in front of you, the meeting that is in front of you, the lift that is in front of you, so just attacking it day-by-day and being very process oriented, not worried about the results but worried about the process."
Kitselman Praises True Freshman Tackle David Sanders Jr.
"I would say one of the traits that I love about Dave is he never gets defensive. He is always very critical of himself and when people try to pour into him and when people try to coach him on the field and coach him on the fly, he is very good taking that coaching. Obviously, he is very young and can react certain ways and you have to calm him down a little bit, but man, just to go out there and play free and play fast and trying to give him all the confidence in the world as a freshman. Him playing tackle is probably one of the hardest things to do in this league, so making sure that he knows he is a stud and that he knows he is starting for a reason. So, just to see him go out there and not only operate, but dominate is really important for us."
