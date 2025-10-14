Big 12's Official Account Absolutely Roasted Oklahoma's Brent Venables After SEC Comments
The transition to the SEC hasn't necessarily been the smoothest for Oklahoma, which is 3–7 in conference play since joining the SEC in 2024. Last season, their only SEC wins came against Auburn and Alabama, and though they've gotten off to a 5–1 start in 2025, they are 1–1 in conference play.
With Oklahoma facing only SEC opponents—all but one of which are currently ranked—for the remainder of the season, coach Brett Venables acknowledged the challenge of the Sooners' new conference.
Venables also said during the presser, “This isn't the old Big 12 days where Oklahoma destroys everybody every single week except one game of the year.”
It's safe to say those comments didn't sit well with the Big 12, Oklahoma's conference from 1996 to 2023. Shortly after Venables's comments, the Big 12 social media team clapped back by posting to X, "Coach Venables lost eight Conference games in his two seasons in the Big 12."
Venables, who took over as the Sooners' head coach in 2022, went 3–6 in Big 12 play his first year with Oklahoma and 7–2 the following season. They did not won a conference championship in either of those years.
Oklahoma was notably dominant in the Big 12 for a significant period of time before Venables took over as head coach. Oklahoma won six consecutive Big 12 championship titles from 2015 to '20, and a total of 14 overall during their time in the conference. Venables was on the defensive coaching staff for seven of those championships, in 2000, '02, '04, '06 to '08 and '10.
