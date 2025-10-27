Is Tennessee Favored Against Oklahoma?
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, as this will be the second year straight that the Vols play against Josh Heupel's old team. Heupel was a quarterback in Oklahoma with the Sooners, and has been one of their main players to remember in the history of the program. Heupel won the Heisman at Oklahoma, but despite this being a part of his history, he still has a task that he has to complete.
The Vols will be playing against the Sooners inside Neyland Stadium, just a year after playing against the Sooners in Oklahoma and winning the game to snap a losing streak against the Sooners.
Is Tennessee Favored to Beat Oklahoma?
The Vols and Sooner opening line has been released for this game following Oklahoma's loss against the Ole Miss Rebels, and Tennessee's victory against the Wildcats. The Vols will enter this game as the favorite, as the opening line indicates that the Vols are slight favorites as of now. The Vols are entering this game as -3.5 favorites. This is one of their more narrow lines of the season.
The Vols winning against the Sooners last year injected hope into the Vols playoff hopes early in the season last year. This go around the Vols have the chance to inject more juice into their playoff hopes, as they are four wins away from making the playoffs, if they win out. One of the games being against a non-conference opponent, when they take on New Mexico State. This is a game that the Vols will be expected to win no matter what happens.
I made a post on X following Tennessee's win over the Kentucky Wildcats, which has come to be reality. This has been a standard for the Tennessee Vols, as they have the chance to exceed their expectations. Here is what the social media post stated, as the Vols are now days away from what could be their toughest remaining game on the schedule. Take a look.
"Tennessee has four games left. They will be favored in at least three of those games… Tennessee lost a chunk of their roster during the offseason. The ones who stayed have a chance to surpass our expectations. Tennessee is sitting at 6-2 (bowl eligible) and if they win out they will be in the college football playoffs yet again. This group is special."