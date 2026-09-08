Tyreek Hill's Next Team Market Flips Back Toward Chiefs Reunion

Tyreek Hill’s version of “The Decision” is beginning to heat up on Kalshi’s NFL market as his price to either sign with the Kansas City Chiefs or retire continues to flip back and forth. This time, his price leans towards a reunion with the Chiefs.

Kalshi prices a Chiefs signing at 40% and retirement at 37%. Kalshi settles the market based on his decision by December 31, 2026. A $10 trade profits $12.90 if Hill returns to Kansas City and $14.58 if he retires. On August 1, Hill had a 45% chance to retire and 20% chance to sign with Kansas City.

Tyreek Hill’s next team - Kalshi

Kansas City Chiefs 40%

Retires or Stays with Miami Dolphins 37%

Prepping for a return

Hill keeps posting rehab videos that fuel return rumors. While he continues to rehab and work out, he did give an update back in late July, saying that he had no power in the leg he injured.

“So it’s about 10 months after doing two surgeries,” Hill said. “My left leg is the one that I injured. I have no power in my left leg at all, so I’m trying to regain all the power back in my left leg. But it’s one day at a time–You know, they told me I might not be able to walk again, and the doctor is like, ‘Bro, we don’t know what’s going to happen with your future,’ and now look at me. God is good.”

As far as the Kansas City Chiefs are concerned, while the two have been linked to one another, head coach Andy Reid said there is “nothing happening” with Hill and the team right now.

Prepping for retirement

Hill could still retire after the gruesome knee injury. In Week 4 of the 2025 season, Hill suffered a dislocated knee, torn ACL, and ligament injury. While he is preparing for a return to the NFL, he did make a recent career move concerning his life after the game in joining the PAC (Pro Athlete Community). This is an organization that specializes in helping retired athletes for life after football.

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