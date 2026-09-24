Colin Simmons Injury Status vs. Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns are set for their first SEC game of the season, which is something that many fans are excited for. In fact, this is the first time that the two are going against each other since the year 1969. With that being said, the Vols and the Longhorns both want this win.

The Longhorns battled some injuries recently, including Colin Simmons, who appeared to have a lower-body injury, as he was in a walking boot after the first half of Texas's game last weekend. Here is what Steve Sarkisian said about that.

Steve Sarkisian Made it Clear

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian arrives for the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I don't think Colin's injury is serious," Sarkisian said. "It was more precautionary to get him out, but kind of similar, it was really precautionary to not play Kobe (Black) tonight either. But again, I think Colin will be fine."

Colin Simmons Injury Status

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is something that has seemingly stood true, as the initial report did, in fact, have Simmons on it. However, the report is very favorable for the talented EDGE for the Texas Longhorns. The future first-round NFL Draft selection is listed as "Probable," which is something that many were hopeful for when it comes to the Texas side of things. This means that he is very likely to play against the Tennessee Volunteers.

While it is great to see a player be healthy, as it is never right to cheer or hope for an injury, the one thing this does mean is that the Vols will have a tougher task against the Texas defensive line, as Simmons isn't only the best defensive lineman for the Texas Longhorns. In fact, the talented EDGE is often viewed as the best EDGE in the SEC and the nation as a whole.

While things can change prior to kickoff, it is likely that he will be one of the players on the report who will actually see the field.

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