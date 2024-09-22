Top Performers From Tennessee's First SEC Win Of The Season
The Tennessee Vols finally broke the streak of 29 losses straight vs a top-15 team on the road Saturday night. That was when Josh Heupel and his Tennessee Vols defeated his former team in the No. 15 ranked Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, Oklahoma.
The Vols walked away with a 25-15 win after a great first half start on defense allowing only 3 points.
Many players had a great showing in this game to help the Vols secure the win. Here are the top performers from the Vols' first SEC game and win this season.
Nico Iamaleava
Iamaleava had a great first game fully on the road. He finished the day with one passing touchdown which was a 66-yard strike to Dont’e Thornton. He did fumble twice, however only one of these was to be blamed on the redshirt freshman. Iamaleava capped his game off with 191 yards passing and 15 yards rushing but was 13/21 against a solid Sooners’ defense.
Bru McCoy
McCoy had his best game of his season having nearly 100 total receiving yards. He finished the day with four catches and 92 yards. He seemed to be the priority target for Iamaleava. The talented QB and WR connected for the second-longest pass of the day. That was when Iamaleava lobbed a 44-yard pass to McCoy.
Jermod McCoy
Bru wasn’t the only McCoy on this list as Jermod is very deserving as well. The highest rated defensive back in the SEC didn’t just show up, he showed out. Having multiple great coverages and breakups the talented defensive back added a stat he has yet to get all season. That was an interception. Sitting in Zone McCoy made a play that you’d hope to see from a Sunday comeback by shooting the field and baiting Oklahoma’s Jackson Arnold into an interception.
Dont’e Thornton
Thornton also had a great day as a wideout being on the receiving end of the lone touchdown pass of the game. Having 66 yards on that play was the biggest moment of his game but he still finished with 73 yards on two catches and would’ve broke over 100 if a big play wasn’t called back.
