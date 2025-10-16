Travis Smith Jr's Injury Status for Tennessee Vols vs Alabama
The Tennessee Volunteers have many injuries ahead of their game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, and they have some players returning from injury. The Vols have multiple players that are young and account for many minutes of playing time. This includes the player we are set to talk about.
That player being freshman wide receiver Travis Smith Jr from Westlake High School in the state of Georgia. He is on the injury report yet again. Smith was on the injury report last weekend, and he is now on this week's injury report, as he is labeled as OUT for this contest.
The Vols will be missing one of their role players on Saturday. There hasn't been much converstaion on Smith at the pressers, however he was the talk of the town in high school. 247Sports' Hudson Standish did an evaluation on him in the early portion of 2024. Here is what he had to say.
Travis Smith Jr's Evaluation From 247Sports During His High School Career
"Prototypical outside receiver build measuring around 6-foot-4, 200 pounds on multiple occasions with a plus wingspan. Has proven to be a matchup nightmare on the outside on Friday nights and combine settings against top-tier defensive backs as he can climb the ladder in contested catch scenarios or attack all areas of the field with an expanded route tree. Does not possess an elite top-end gear to separate from quicker defensive backs but has a knack for separating late while tracking the ball in the air. Crafty route runner at all three levels who can sink his hips with ease or use subtle head and body movements to cause defenders to guess incorrectly. At this stage of the evaluation process, Smith profiles as one of the higher-floor wideouts in the country and one of the better pass-catchers from the Deep South. Has a chance to contribute immediately at the Power Four level, but must continue to work on separating earlier in his routes to realize long-term NFL Draft upside."
Heupel made some comments before the season as well. Take a look.
Heupel on Travis Smith Jr in the Offseason
"He, like our freshman class, the midyear guys in January, just really mature," Heupel said. "He has handled himself extremely well, accountable in his competitive makeup and how he approaches every single day. He did a great job in the offseason continuing to grow his body, and then for a young player, has handled what we've installed already in the early part, which is a lot."
"He has handled it extremely well, and so, when you understand what you are doing, now you can attack how you need to play from snap to whistle. He's got great size, great length, competitive to the catch, and you saw that tonight."