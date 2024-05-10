Volunteer Country

Two Former Vols Sign UDFA Deals With Tennessee Titans

Former Tennessee Volunteers standouts Jabari Small and Gabe Jeudy-Lally have inked undrafted free-agent deals with the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally (1) holds onto the ball after making an interception
Tennessee Volunteers running back Jabari Small and corner Gabe Jeudy-Lally went undrafted during the 2024 NFL Draft. While they both had good careers on Rocky Top, the NFL didn't see them as top seven-round selections. However, the local team saw enough in them during their college careers to bring them.

The Tennessee Titans inked Small and Jeudy-Lally to undrafted free-agent deals shortly after the draft and both reported to rookie minicamps. These agreements don't guarantee either will make the roster, but the Titans did take a specific liking to both during the predraft process.

Small tallied 2,365 all-purpose yards and 26 touchdowns across his tenure at the University of Tennessee. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry and was a significant part of their running back rotation during his final two years with the Volunteers. Meanwhile, Jeudy-Lally transferred to Tennessee before the 2024 season for his final season of remaining eligibility. He logged 41 tackles, four for loss, a sack, and an interception.

