Kickoff Times Released for First Three Games of Tennessee's Season

There are fewer than 100 days until the start of the 2026 college football season, and excitement is building all around the country! Especially in Knoxville, as the Vols will have a new starting quarterback in 2026 and a chance to make a playoff push. Tennessee also returns a lot of star players like Braylon Staley, Mike Matthews, and Ty Redmond. The Vols also brought in a lot of talent in the transfer portal who will be debuting the orange and white for the first time in the fall. New players include Penn State transfer Chaz Coleman, who will be one to watch in the fall. It will not be easy, but coach Heupel has proven that he can keep Tennessee in contention for the playoffs over the last few years.

The first three games of the Volunteers' season times and where to watch have just been released, so here is what you need to know.

Time and How to Watch Tennessee’s First Three Games

Tennessee fans can't believe the game-winning call at the end of a game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 13, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee vs Furman

Tennessee’s regular season and home opener against Furman will be at 3:30 E.T. on the SEC Network and ESPN plus.

Neyland Stadium will be rocking with football being played back inside of it for the first time in several months. Whether it's George MacIntyre or Faizon Brandon starting at quarterback, this should be a win for Tennessee.

Tennessee at Georgia Tech

The first power four game for the Vols of the season, Tennessee will travel to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who are coming off of a 9-4 season. The game will be a primetime matchup at 7:00 P.M. E.T. on ESPN.

Like Tennessee, Georgia Tech will also be looking to find a new starting quarterback ahead of the season, and according to On3 Sports, Alberto Mendoza, brother of last season’s Heisman winner Fernado Mendoza, is winning the quarterback battle. With the new SEC schedule format, Tennessee will be required to play one power four opponent (or Notre Dame) every year going forward.

Tennessee vs Kennesaw State

Tennessee returns home to Neyland Stadium for its Salute to Service game against Kennesaw State. The game will be at 7:45 P.M. E.T. and broadcast on the SEC Network.

Even though the Owls are not a power four program, they won the Conference USA title last season and gave Wake Forest, a solid power four school, some problems at the beginning of last season. After taking on the Owls, Tennessee will get into SEC play with the new nine-conference-game format.