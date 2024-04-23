Tyler Baron Re-Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Former Tennessee Volunteers defensive end Tyler Baron has re-entered the transfer portal.
Defensive end Tyler Baron entered the transfer portal on December 8th and had many premium suitors. He quickly opted to join the Ole Miss Rebels and his former teammate Tamarion McDonald in Oxford, Mississippi. However, McDonald's backed off his pledge and flipped his commitment to the Louisville Cardinals a few weeks later, and Baron opted to do the same.
Baron has now re-entered the transfer portal and is searching for his third collegiate home post-Tennessee. This encapsulates how difficult it can be for transfers to find the right fit when searching for an alternative that better suits them. Baron has NFL aspirations, and his body type matches a professional workload; however, he needs an atmosphere that will cater to him and allow him to become the best version of himself.
Baron was a major bright spot for the Vols in 2023, totaling 28 tackles, six sacks, and a fumble recovery. He was their second-best pass rusher after James Pearce Jr. and gave them major momentum at several crucial junctures.
You Might Also Like:
- Tennessee Learns Date For SEC Media Day
- CFB's "Next Wave of Superstars" Includes Nico Iamaleava
- The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Tennessee vs. Auburn
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.