Volunteer Country

Tyler Baron Re-Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Tennessee Volunteers defensive end Tyler Baron has re-entered the transfer portal.

Evan Crowell

From left, Tennessee defensive linemen Tyler Baron (9), Omari Thomas (21), and Bryson Eason (20)
From left, Tennessee defensive linemen Tyler Baron (9), Omari Thomas (21), and Bryson Eason (20) / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY

Former Tennessee Volunteers defensive end Tyler Baron has re-entered the transfer portal.

Defensive end Tyler Baron entered the transfer portal on December 8th and had many premium suitors. He quickly opted to join the Ole Miss Rebels and his former teammate Tamarion McDonald in Oxford, Mississippi. However, McDonald's backed off his pledge and flipped his commitment to the Louisville Cardinals a few weeks later, and Baron opted to do the same.

Baron has now re-entered the transfer portal and is searching for his third collegiate home post-Tennessee. This encapsulates how difficult it can be for transfers to find the right fit when searching for an alternative that better suits them. Baron has NFL aspirations, and his body type matches a professional workload; however, he needs an atmosphere that will cater to him and allow him to become the best version of himself.

Baron was a major bright spot for the Vols in 2023, totaling 28 tackles, six sacks, and a fumble recovery. He was their second-best pass rusher after James Pearce Jr. and gave them major momentum at several crucial junctures.

You Might Also Like:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published
Evan Crowell

EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.