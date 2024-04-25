Tyler Baron Visiting Miami
Former Tennessee Volunteers defensive end Tyler Baron is now in the NCAA Transfer Portal and visiting the Miami Hurricanes.
Former Tennessee defensive end Tyler Baron was uber-productive for the Vols in 2023. He logged 28 tackles, six sacks, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble, becoming one of their most consistent run defenders. While he succeeded on Rocky Top, Baron opted to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal during the winter window.
He initially committed to the Ole Miss Rebels but flipped and signed with the Louisville Cardinals. Baron spent the spring in Louisville, but he decided to enter the portal again once the spring window opened. He's struggled to find a home since leaving Tennessee but hopes to find one in his next move. Baron has NFL potential and traits and could be a season away from a big payday.
Baron is still commanding Power-4 interest across the country. His first recruiting trip in the spring portal will be with the Miami Hurricanes. 247Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that Baron will be in Coral Gables, Florida, this weekend.
