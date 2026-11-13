Updated Injury Report for Tennessee Football vs Texas A&M

The Tennessee Volunteers are traveling to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. The Vols are coming off a huge win against Kentucky but once again were hit with another injury when Tyree Weathersby went down.

Tennessee is continuing to fill up the injury report with contributors and each game down the stretch will really test their depth. Thursday night, left guard Nic Moore was added to the report and listed as out. Moore has started in that spot since Wendell Moe Jr., went down earlier in the season.

The Vols will be looking to improve from their last road contest in which they lost to then unranked South Carolina. Nearing the end of the season each game matters and it can truly decide your fate. Sitting with two losses already, Tennessee cannot afford to lose another game.

This of course is easier said than done as Texas A&M still has a roster full of talent. So much in fact they were expected by many to be in contention for a playoff spot this season. Things have certainly not shaped up to be that way, but they would love to play spoiler to the Vols postseason hopes.

The good news is as the season has progressed Tennessee has started to play more complete football. The offense has begun to find their footing more and are really leaning on DeSean Bishop to do a lot of the work.

Starting quarterback George MacIntyre might not have eye popping numbers but his stats do not tell the full story. This could be a game where we see everything come together and the Vols show how good they can truly be.

The SEC has released the updated injury reports for Saturdays contest and they are below.

Tennessee Volunteers

OUT

TE #0 Ethan Davis

WR #9 Joakim Dodson

LB #12 Jaedon Harmon

DB #15 Edrees Farooq

DL #18 Tyree Weathersby

DB #24 Dylan Lewis

OL #58 Nic Moore

OL #75 Wendell Moe Jr.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Texas A&M

OUT

WR #6 Terry Bussey

WR #11 Kelshaun Johnson

OL #52 Blake Ivy

OL #76 Trovon Baugh

QUESTIONABLE

WR #1 Mario Craver

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