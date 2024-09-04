Urban Meyer Predicts Tennessee Volunteers to be College Football Playoff Team
Former college football head coach Urban Meyer has predicted the Tennessee Volunteers will be a college football playoff team this year.
The Tennessee Volunteers are rolling into week two hot after a huge victory against Chattanooga. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava and the offense put up 69 points and the defense allowed just three, and it has people talking very highly of the Volunteers. Some thought the Volunteers could be a dark horse for the college football playoff this year, and one college football analyst is already stamping them as one.
Urban Meyer said on The Triple Option that he thinks Tennessee will be a playoff team this year becasue of Iamaleava. He adds another element to Tennessee's offense not only through his elite arm talent but also with his ability to add into the run game. Here is the full quote Meyer gave:
“He was a five-star in high school. I asked, ‘Is he a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft?’ to Brady and Matt and they said obviously, he’s got another year left," Meyer said. "[Iamaleava] is unbelievable. I know they had Joe Milton last year, but this guy is a monster. Because of him, I’m putting them to cover the spread and I think they’ll be a playoff team.”
After Saturday's victory, the hype around Iamaleava has only cotninued to build and it's only going to get bigger if Tennessee beats NC State in their ranked nuetral site matchup this weekend. There is a long ways to go before the final college football playoff rankings are revealed, but the Volunteers are becoming a college football favorite already.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Previews Matchup vs NC State
- Tennessee Volunteers Look Like True College Football Contenders
- Josh Heupel Updates Tennessee Injury Report - Rickey Gibson Available vs NC State
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.