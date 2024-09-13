Vols Freshman DB Boo Carter Named Top 10 Freshman by ESPN
When defensive back Jourdan Thomas went down with a season ending injury, it was up to true freshman Boo Carter to step into his role and make an impact in his first year of college football.
Fortunately for Tennessee, he has been up to the task so far. Through two games, Carter has been seeing significant playing time at the Star position along with Christian Harrison. His performance has been impressive enough that in ESPN's latest ranking of the top 10 freshmen in the sport, Carter was listed at No. 10.
"Carter has been the talk of the No. 7 Vols since shining in spring football," Billy Tucker wrote. "A rotational player at the hybrid star position, he has made his presence felt in coverage and with his tackles and pressures. The former No. 20-ranked athlete in the ESPN 300, Carter just needs more experience to increase his production on defense. He also is a contributor on special teams."
During his first two games as a college football player, Carter has four tackles. He has acquitted himself well against good competition, like when he played 23 snaps against North Carolina State and competed with their playmaking athletes. He was burned on one long pass when he was matched up with a speedy receiver, but those growing pains are to be expected.
Carter will get his latest opportunity when Tennessee hosts Kent State on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium at 7:45 PM ET. It will be a primetime stage for the Vols against an opponent that has been a massive disappointment this season. The Golden Flashes are one of the worst FBS teams in the country, and the Vols are expected to win comfortably. Young players like Carter will get plenty of run tomorrow night.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Previews Matchup vs NC State
- Tennessee Volunteers Look Like True College Football Contenders
- Josh Heupel Updates Tennessee Injury Report - Rickey Gibson Available vs NC State
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.