VOTE: Who Should Tennessee Football Start at Quarterback vs. Alabama?

The Tennessee Volunteers have an important decision on their hands, as they have to determine who they should start at quarterback against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

With that being said, fans now have the chance to vote on this, as they can vote below on both X and Facebook.

Who should Tennessee start at QB vs. Alabama? — Tennessee Volunteers on SI (@VolsOnSI) October 13, 2026

George MacIntyre

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) warms up before a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

George MacIntyre is fresh off his first college start of his career, as he helped lead the Vols to a victory against the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road, which was the first time Tennessee football has won on the road in Fayetteville since 2001. MacIntyre was also the substitute that the Vols used when they decided that Faizon Brandon was too injured to continue against the Auburn Tigers. Keeping MacIntyre as the starter would be like keeping the hot hand ready. This would be a popular selection among Vol Nation.

Faizon Brandon

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) warms up before a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Faizon Brandon is an 18-year-old who started the very first game for the Vols. In fact, he has started five of the six games of the season. It has been reported that he is coming back from an injury and is looking much better than he did this time last week. With that being said, there is room to grow like the remainder of the gunslingers on this list. Brandon has something that the others don't, which is a pair of legs like none other. He is one of the better rushing quarterbacks in the entire SEC and is bound to be a problem for opponents along the way.

Ryan Staub

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Staub (8) during warm-ups at a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ryan Staub is the least likely starter, and the player who many fans are least likely to vote for. He is a transfer who joined the Vols program from Colorado. Staub has the chance to be the veteran leader that some fans believe the Vols need, and is someone who has only played in one game this season. With that being said, it is unlikely that he will be the starter, but that doesn't mean fans wouldn't want him to get his chance as a starter.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.