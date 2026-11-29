The Tennessee Volunteers are facing off against their in-state rivals, the Vanderbilt Commodores. The game has been a defensive battle in the first few minutes. The Vols have been banged up all year long and are playing this game short-handed, but another key player has gone down.

True Freshman Faizon Brandon Goes Down

After scrambling after a broken pass play, Faizon Brandon was tackled after a short gain. While being tackled, Brandon seemed to injure his knee and is now in the injury tent. Brandon fumbled during the play and did not attempt to reach for the ball, instead grabbing his knee. That is never a good sign during an injury.

If Brandon is unable to return to the game, then all the pressure will fall on George MacIntyre’s shoulders, who he himself has been battling injuries. Tennessee has shown to be a resilient team, and this game appears to be another chance to show that.

The Vols are the much more talented team when compared to Vanderbilt, but if players keep going down, then the tide could begin to shift. If Brandon does have a serious injury, it will greatly reduce what the Vols are able to do on the offensive end.

Tennessee still has a lot of football to play this year as they are currently slotted to make the College Football Playoff for the second time in program history. If Brandon has a serious injury and is unable to suit up, the Vols' offense will be severely limited, and one of their best playmakers would be out.

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If they win this game, and Brandon doesn't return, it is easy to assume this will be the talk of the town when it comes to the hopes of making it to the playoffs, and eventually winning the Vols its first national championship in football since the year 1998. Brandon was a crucial piece of the offense, and there isn't likely to be much of an update on this one.

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