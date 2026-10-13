Alabama Football May Be Without Their Biggest Star Against Tennessee

Since arriving in college football, there haven't been many players with more talent than Alabama route runner Ryan Coleman-Williams. Williams is in just his third season of college, and many have already referred to him as an all-time great at Alabama; his performance to begin the season has matched those comments.

Coleman-Williams has a total of 415 receiving yards this season, while also having four touchdowns, while only receiving the ball 23 times. This would mean that he has been Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell's favorite target in big moments, as Coleman-Williams has been leading the team in yards.

He also serves as the team's No. 1 wide receiver option, meaning he is playing against the opposing team's best cornerbacks and still getting open.

He was having a great season, but unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, his status isn't looking good for them ahead of the Tennessee vs. Alabama. He suffered a lower-body injury against the Georgia Bulldogs, and he would find his way off the field despite coming back later in the game. This was bad news for that offense, and he is now likely to miss the game, according to Katie Windham at Alabama Crimson Tide on SI.

What Does This Mean for Tennessee Football

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive coordinator Jim Knowles before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By no means is Coleman-Williams the only threat to the Tennessee defense, but there is no doubt that he is the best weapon that the Crimson Tide has at the position. With that being said, if he were to miss this game, that means that the Vols will be playing a team without their best wide receiver, but they will also be playing this team inside a rocking Neyland Stadium.

Football is a team effort, and one injury won't always impact the outcome of a game, but when it comes to Coleman-Williams, things are subject to change from an offensive production standpoint. This also changes some things on the defensive side of the ball, although fans should expect that Russell and the Crimson Tide offense will still look to air it out against the Tennessee defense, which hasn't been tested vertically this season.

Coleman-Williams has changed the outcome of many games, including Alabama vs. Georgia his freshman year, and even last season against the Tennessee Volunteers. When it comes to this game, the Crimson Tide would be facing a massive blow, as they would have a much better chance of knocking the Vols off with their star receiver healthy and ready to go in Knoxville.

This means that the Vols' chances of winning could increase by the nature of the game, and due to how big of an impact Coleman-Williams has, even though Bama is solid with the talent that they have.