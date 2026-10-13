Tennessee Football Receives a Positive Faizon Brandon Injury Update

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for the biggest game of the season as they are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide inside Neyland Stadium, which is often labeled as the Third Saturday in October. This is a rivalry that is filled with bad blood and cigar smoke, as the winner of this game will be celebrating, while the loser of this game will be looking to find their way back into the conversation of being a college football playoff team.

The Tennessee Volunteers are entering this game with just one loss, as they recently escaped Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks. Their only loss this season came against the Texas Longhorns, which was a three-point defeat.

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) walks off the field after a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Vols are set to have a massive quarterback decision on their hands. In fact, this is a decision that many believe will shape the entire program for the rest of the season, although the coach, Josh Heupel, has made it very clear that he will need both of his young gunslingers this season. While last week it was clear George MacIntyre would start due to Faizon Brandon being injured, this week it isn't that simple. In fact, a new report has come out, and things are progressing well for the freshman.

Things Are Looking Better for Faizon Brandon's Injury

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was reported that Brandon practiced on Tuesday, which is a good sign of progressing wth his shoulder injury that he suffered against the Texas Longhorns, and later aggravated along the way when it comes to playing against the Auburn Tigers. Not only did he practice, but there was reportedly an uptick in reps, according to Pete Thamel. This is a sign that he is becoming healthy once again, which is something that Heupel made very clear to be a point of emphasis when considering him as the starter.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel after a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With that being said, this quarterback competition is even more interesting now as MacIntyre didn't have a terrible game against the Razorbacks and has been the hot hand since he entered the game against the Auburn Tigers.

Even though the Vols have to announce a starter at some point, this in which both quarterbacks may find the field. This is something that will be worth monitoring in the build-up to arguably the Vols' biggest rivalry game of the season.

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