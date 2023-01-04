Skip to main content

Walker Merrill Enters Transfer Portal

Wide receiver Walker Merrill has entered his name into the transfer portal and will leave Tennessee football.

Tennessee loses another playmaker to the transfer portal. Wide receiver Walker Merrill announced on Wednesday morning that he would leave Rock Top and search for a new home.

Merrill caught eight passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns in the 2022 season. The Brentwood, Tennessee, native was in his second season with the program and was going to be a presence in fall camp with elder receivers on to the professional ranks.

This comes a week after wide receiver Jalin Hyatt opted for the professional ranks. Hyatt opted out of the Orange Bowl to preserve his health for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Head coach Josh Heupel has historically found big-time players through the transfer portal. Quarterback Hendon Hooker is the obvious example, who came to Knoxville and put together a dominant career in two seasons.

Wide receiver Bru McCoy is another example. McCoy started his career at USC before entering the portal and finding a home with Tennessee. The Volunteers took a shot at his physical profile, and the gamble paid off as he put together a productive season.

