Watch: College Football Playoff Reactions, Tennessee Volunteers Chance To Make The Big Dance
Tennessee slots in at 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings. How do their chances hold up following either a win or a loss to Georgia later this week?
The Tennessee Volunteers found themselves in yet another top 25 poll. This time it was the College Football Playoff rankings as the second edition released on Tuesday.
The Vols were hopeful to move into the top 5 with Miami and Georgia both taking losses but would remain ranked at 7.
This week’s addition hosts tons of head scratching rankings along with many questions. One of the questions being what will the chances look like if Tennessee was to lose to Georgia on the road come Saturday. A win would nearly lock the Vols into the playoffs but a loss, not so much.
Tanner Johnson joins Caleb Sisk to discuss all do the rankings and everything that comes with it as they dive into Tennessee’s chances of being in the first 12-team playoffs. Johnson and Sisk’s video can be found on Talkin’ Tennessee with Caleb Sisk or below as the video is attached.
